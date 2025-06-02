Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and the UK in Istanbul to align positions before direct talks with Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, the meeting aimed to coordinate views on the agenda items of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations.

Ukrainian delegates emphasised their commitment to peace and stressed the need for a full ceasefire, a potential summit at the leadership level, and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

“The sides coordinated positions ahead of today’s meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Tykhyi said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation’s call for a “leaders’ meeting” and ceasefire comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Türkiye hosting the latest round of talks as a mediator.

Related TRT Global - World awaits Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul amid escalating conflict

Ukraine willing to "take the necessary steps for peace"