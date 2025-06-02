TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Ukraine, European allies meet ahead of Istanbul peace talks with Russia
Ukrainian delegation stresses full ceasefire, leaders’ summit in pre-meeting consultations with Germany, Italy, and UK
Ukraine, European allies meet ahead of Istanbul peace talks with Russia
Delegations arrived in Istanbul for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia. / AA
June 2, 2025

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and the UK in Istanbul to align positions before direct talks with Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, the meeting aimed to coordinate views on the agenda items of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations.

Ukrainian delegates emphasised their commitment to peace and stressed the need for a full ceasefire, a potential summit at the leadership level, and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

“The sides coordinated positions ahead of today’s meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Tykhyi said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation’s call for a “leaders’ meeting” and ceasefire comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Türkiye hosting the latest round of talks as a mediator.

RelatedTRT Global - World awaits Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul amid escalating conflict

Ukraine willing to "take the necessary steps for peace"

RECOMMENDED

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to "take the necessary steps for peace", ahead of talks on Monday.

"We are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," he said at a meeting with NATO leaders in Lithuania, adding that if Russia undermined the Istanbul talks and there was no result then "new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed".

Ukraine’s delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Monday's negotiations are scheduled to begin at 1000GMT and will take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal