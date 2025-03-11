US President Donald Trump's threat to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25 percent to 50 percent for Canada led the provincial government of Ontario to suspend its planned surcharges on electricity sold to the United States.

As a result, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday the US president pulled back on his doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs, even as the federal government still plans to place a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting Wednesday.

The drama delivered a win for Trump but also amplified concerns about tariffs that have roiled the stock market and stirred recession risks.

Tuesday's escalation and cooling in the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada only compounded the rising sense of uncertainty of how Trump's tariff hikes will affect the economies of both countries.

Restricting oil exports