Israeli military strikes killed at least 21 Palestinians across Gaza, medics have said, as forces stepped up their bombardment of central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the north and south of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The escalation came a day after on Thursday, Israel's war on Lebanon was halted after a ceasefire, stopping more than a year of hostilities and raising hopes among many Palestinians in Gaza for a similar deal.

Israel's brutal war has laid waste to the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

"I hope a ceasefire will happen like it did in Lebanon. I just want to take my children to see my land, my house, to see what they did to us, I want to live in safety," said Amal Abu Hmeid, a displaced woman in Gaza.

"God willing we will have a truce," she said, sitting in the courtyard of a school sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza.

The courtyard was filled with dirt and water streamed in from where people did their laundry. Clothes were airing outside classrooms as children played nearby.

"(Life) was beautiful (before the war). Now there is nothing beautiful, it's all gone. Our houses are gone, our brothers are gone, and no one is left. Now we hardly get one meal a day. We can’t even get bread," Abu Hmeid told Reuters.

Announcing the Lebanon accord on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he would now renew his push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, urging Israel and Hamas to seize the moment.