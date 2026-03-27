Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not know how to win in any arena,” criticising the government’s handling of wars on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, according to Israeli media.
“The current government’s political leadership is obstructing the army’s ability to achieve victory across multiple fronts,” Bennett said in an interview on Thursday with Channel 12, accusing leaders of prioritising political considerations over security needs.
He said the military is facing a shortage of about 20,000 troops, arguing that drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews could help fill the gap but that "the government is avoiding the move for political reasons."
"The current leadership in Israel does not know how to win in any arena," Bennett added.
Army heading towards internal strain
Separately, the Haaretz daily on Thursday cited Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin as saying the army faces a shortfall of about 15,000 soldiers due to expanded offensive on multiple fronts and the absence of legislation mandating ultra-Orthodox enlistment.
Defrin said the military needs to reinforce troops in Lebanon, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Syria, adding that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is required to present his assessment of the army’s readiness and stressing the need to pass a law mandating conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported on Thursday that Zamir warned the army is heading towards internal strain amid growing operational burdens and the lack of legislation regulating recruitment and military service.
The proposed law aims to impose gradual enlistment quotas on ultra-Orthodox communities to address manpower shortages during the war, with financial and criminal penalties for those who refuse — a measure strongly opposed by religious parties.
Wider escalation concerns
The remarks come as the US and Israel have continued attacks on Iran since February 28, raising regional concerns about wider escalation and the possibility of a ground invasion.
Israel expanded its military invasion in Lebanon on March 2 with air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in the south and east, launching a limited ground incursion the following day.
In Gaza, Israeli forces continue daily violations of the ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025, killing 689 Palestinians and wounding 1,860 others, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza data.
The ceasefire was meant to end a two-year genocide that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 172,000, and destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.