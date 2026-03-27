Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not know how to win in any arena,” criticising the government’s handling of wars on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, according to Israeli media.

“The current government’s political leadership is obstructing the army’s ability to achieve victory across multiple fronts,” Bennett said in an interview on Thursday with Channel 12, accusing leaders of prioritising political considerations over security needs.

He said the military is facing a shortage of about 20,000 troops, arguing that drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews could help fill the gap but that "the government is avoiding the move for political reasons."

"The current leadership in Israel does not know how to win in any arena," Bennett added.

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Army heading towards internal strain

Separately, the Haaretz daily on Thursday cited Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin as saying the army faces a shortfall of about 15,000 soldiers due to expanded offensive on multiple fronts and the absence of legislation mandating ultra-Orthodox enlistment.

Defrin said the military needs to reinforce troops in Lebanon, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Syria, adding that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is required to present his assessment of the army’s readiness and stressing the need to pass a law mandating conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.