WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN: Killings in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
Israeli strikes on Gaza killed over 100 people after a soldier’s death, marking the deadliest night of bombing since a US-brokered truce earlier in October.
UN: Killings in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
Mourners grieve Gaza children and others killed despite ceasefire in Israeli strike on Gaza City. / AA
October 29, 2025

The United Nations called the killings in Israel's new military strikes on Gaza "appalling", as it urged all sides not to let peace "slip from our grasp".

UN rights chief Volker Turk said the attacks had reportedly hit schools, homes and tents for internally displaced people within the Palestinian territory.

"Reports that over 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in a wave of Israeli air strikes mainly on residential buildings, IDP tents and schools across Gaza, following the death of an Israeli soldier, are appalling," he said in a statement.

"The laws of war are very clear on the paramount importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

‘Distressing’

Turk said Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, and would be accountable for any violations.

RECOMMENDED

"It is distressing that these killings occurred just as the long-suffering population of Gaza started to feel there was hope that the unrelenting barrage of violence may be at an end," he said.

Turk called for all parties in the conflict to act in good faith and implement the ceasefire, and urged other countries, particularly those with influence in the region, to do everything in their power to ensure compliance.

"The past two years have brought untold suffering and misery, and the near wholesale destruction of Gaza," he said.

"We must not allow this opportunity for peace and a path towards a more just and secure future to slip from our grasp."

RelatedTRT World - Hamas holds Israel fully responsible for Gaza escalation, rejects any ‘new reality’ under fire

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires