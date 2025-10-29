The United Nations called the killings in Israel's new military strikes on Gaza "appalling", as it urged all sides not to let peace "slip from our grasp".

UN rights chief Volker Turk said the attacks had reportedly hit schools, homes and tents for internally displaced people within the Palestinian territory.

"Reports that over 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in a wave of Israeli air strikes mainly on residential buildings, IDP tents and schools across Gaza, following the death of an Israeli soldier, are appalling," he said in a statement.

"The laws of war are very clear on the paramount importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

‘Distressing’

Turk said Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, and would be accountable for any violations.