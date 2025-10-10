Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein have met in Ankara on Friday, pledging to deepen cooperation on energy, regional stability, and counter-terrorism, while also voicing strong support for Gaza’s ceasefire.

Fidan announced that oil deliveries through the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline resumed on September 27, calling it a milestone for bilateral energy cooperation.

Both ministers underlined their commitment to advancing the Middle Corridor trade route and said they would intensify efforts to turn the project into reality.

On regional issues, Fidan stressed that Iraq has taken “meaningful steps” to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity, urging Baghdad and Damascus to strengthen ties. He also described Iraq’s upcoming Council of Representatives elections as vital for consolidating democracy.

Hussein, for his part, said Baghdad values Ankara’s partnership in tackling common challenges, including terrorism and water security, and reaffirmed Iraq’s willingness to broaden strategic cooperation with Türkiye.