TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Iraq vow stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire
Fidan stresses that Iraq has taken meaningful steps to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity.
Türkiye, Iraq vow stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire
Türkiye and Iraq agree to boost energy cooperation after pipeline restart, and vow joint efforts on Gaza ceasefire and regional peace. / AA
October 10, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein have met in Ankara on Friday, pledging to deepen cooperation on energy, regional stability, and counter-terrorism, while also voicing strong support for Gaza’s ceasefire.

Fidan announced that oil deliveries through the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline resumed on September 27, calling it a milestone for bilateral energy cooperation.

Both ministers underlined their commitment to advancing the Middle Corridor trade route and said they would intensify efforts to turn the project into reality.

On regional issues, Fidan stressed that Iraq has taken “meaningful steps” to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity, urging Baghdad and Damascus to strengthen ties. He also described Iraq’s upcoming Council of Representatives elections as vital for consolidating democracy.

Hussein, for his part, said Baghdad values Ankara’s partnership in tackling common challenges, including terrorism and water security, and reaffirmed Iraq’s willingness to broaden strategic cooperation with Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

The Iraqi FM said that the issue of water was a key focus during his talks with his Turkish counterpart, stressing that Baghdad views the resumption of oil deliveries via the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline as a significant development for both countries’ economies.

Hussein added that Iraq is committed to working closely with Türkiye and Syria to ensure security, noting, “We want to see a secure Iraq, Türkiye and Syria, and we are ready to work together for the security of the entire region.”

On Gaza, Fidan said: “We hope the ceasefire is implemented without violations from the Israeli side,” calling for collective regional and international efforts towards a two-state solution.

Fidan confirmed that Türkiye had also facilitated the evacuation of its citizens and international activists detained by Israel during the Freedom Flotilla incident.

RelatedTRT World - Iraqi PM hails Türkiye-Iraq Development Road as key project for Middle East

Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia