At least 66 people have been killed, and dozens of others have been wounded when a Colombian military plane carrying 125 people crashed in the south of the country, a military source told AFP news agency.

The Hercules C-130 aircraft went down shortly after departure from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador, strewing burning wreckage on the jungle floor.

The Colombian Air Force aircraft, marked FAC 1016, was transporting 114 army personnel and 11 crew members between Puerto Leguizamo and another Amazon outpost.

General Carlos Fernando Silva Rueda confirmed the total number of people on board, while officials have reported that as many as 48 survivors have been found.

Twenty-one people remain missing.

President Gustavo Petro has said earlier that the cause of the incident is unknown.

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed "deep sorrow" over the tragic accident and confirmed that a deployment is underway to assist the injured.

"I express my most sincere condolences to the families of those affected and... I urge avoiding speculation until official information is available," Sanchez wrote on X.