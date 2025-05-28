People are calling it a divine intervention.

A Libyan man, Ameur Al-Mansour Gaddafi, was supposed to board a recent flight along with dozens of pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

But at the last moment, he was stopped by the immigration staff at the Sebha International Airport, which is located in central Libya. His surname, Gaddafi, appeared as flagged, perhaps because it resembled the name of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Despite his persistent pleas, the plane departed without him.

While family members and airport staff urged him to leave and accept the situation, he stayed back.

Gaddafi said, “I will not move from here unless it’s toward Hajj,” the Gulf News reported

Fate intervenes

Shortly after the plane's departure, fate intervened.

The aircraft was forced to return to the airport due to a technical malfunction affecting its air conditioning system, local media says.

As the plane landed, the airline staff attempted to facilitate Gaddafi's boarding by requesting the pilot to open the door.

However, the pilot declined, citing logistical challenges since the engines were still running.

‘I will not fly without him’