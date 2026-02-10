A severe climate crisis has left northern Colombia reeling as atypical rainfall, shattering historical records for February, has triggered a humanitarian emergency.

At least 14 people have died and more than 120,000 have been displaced or affected as heavy floods and landslides devastate the departments of Cordoba, La Guajira, Sucre, Magdalena, Choco and Antioquia.

The scale of the disaster is unprecedented for this time of year. Carlos Carrillo, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), said on Monday that rainfall in Cordoba has surged by a staggering 1,600 percent.

“These water levels had never been recorded in February, which is typically the region's driest month,” Carrillo noted, adding that more than 40,000 hectares (98,842 acres) are currently submerged.

“There is clearly a climate crisis — an exceptional event,” he said.

The devastation is widespread, with local infrastructure and health systems pushed to the breaking point.

Cordoba’s Governor Erasmo Zuleta confirmed that 80 percent of the department is underwater. Entire neighbourhoods are flooded to the rooftops and vital access routes have been severed.