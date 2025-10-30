WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu meets with CENTCOM chief at Gaza ceasefire coordination centre after truce violations
Israeli prime minister meets CENTCOM chief at US-led base in southern Israel, a day after breaching the ceasefire and launching strikes that killed more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza.
Netanyahu meets with CENTCOM chief at Gaza ceasefire coordination centre after truce violations
Netanyahu visits Gaza ceasefire coordination centre after Israel’s repeated truce violations, meeting CENTCOM chief. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the US-led headquarters in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, of the multinational force overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, his office announced.

Netanyahu also met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Bradley Cooper.

"I am happy to host our American friends here in Kiryat Gat. They are working together with us on a plan to achieve a different Gaza, a Gaza that will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said.

"We want to bring it about that in the end, the goal that (US) President (Donald) Trump and we agreed on – the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza – will be achieved. We are working on this in stages, together with other components of the plan," he added.

Israel breaches the agreement

The visit to CENTCOM's Civil-Military Coordination Center came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, violating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place since October 10.

RECOMMENDED

Israel’s renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches deadly air strike in Gaza in new violation of ceasefire

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi