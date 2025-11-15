US President Donald Trump has said that he intends to sue the BBC for between $1 billion and $5 billion after the broadcaster apologised for a misleading edit of one of his speeches but refused to pay damages.

"We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion and five billion dollars, probably some time next week. I think I have to do it. They've even admitted that they cheated," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

His lawyers had sent the BBC a letter on Monday accusing it of defaming the president with the edited video of his remarks ahead of the 2021 US Capitol riot, giving the broadcaster until Friday to apologise and pay compensation.

The BBC acknowledged the error earlier this week but said it would not pay damages.

Trump’s threat to sue the BBC stems from a Panorama documentary that used a misleading edit of his 2021 speech on the day of the US Capitol riot.

A leaked memo published by the Telegraph said the programme spliced together two parts of the speech — nearly an hour apart — in a way that made Trump appear to be urging supporters towards violence.

The BBC later admitted an "error of judgement," with outgoing Director General Tim Davie acknowledging "an editorial breach," and BBC Chairman Samir Shah issuing an apology.

Trump’s legal team now accuses the broadcaster of intentionally misleading viewers and causing "overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

