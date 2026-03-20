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Syria sets 2026 budget near $10.5 billion with major rebuilding plans
President al Sharaa says government spending will prioritise displaced citizens and war-affected regions this year.
Syria sets 2026 budget near $10.5 billion with major rebuilding plans
Ahmed al-Sharaa highlighted support for eastern regions heavily affected by the war. [File photo] / Reuters
6 hours ago

Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa said on Friday the 2026 budget was set at around $10.5 billion, nearly triple last year's level, state TV reported.

He said GDP is estimated to reach $60 billion-$65 billion this year, adding the economy could return to 2010 levels and improve services.

Speaking after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Damascus, Sharaa said the government will prioritise ending displacement camps and enabling returns, with funds allocated to rebuilding infrastructure in hard-hit areas, including Idlib and Aleppo.

He said government spending rose to about $3.5 billion in 2025, while GDP reached around $32 billion after growth of 30 percent to 35 percent, with the budget recording a surplus for the first time.

He added that a dedicated infrastructure fund of at least $3 billion would be financed from government spending.

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Sharaa said additional funds would go to eastern regions such as Deir al Zor, Hasaka and Raqqa — areas heavily damaged during the war against Daesh — focusing on services, while about 40 percent of the 2026 budget will be spent on health and education.

He said territory retaken by the government had returned key resources to state control, supporting the economy, but acknowledged rebuilding would take time.

He also said Syria is seeking stability and balanced ties abroad after years of conflict.

The country has attracted growing foreign investment as it rebuilds, with Gulf states among key backers, including Saudi Arabia's involvement in major infrastructure projects worth billions of dollars, and the UAE's DP World signing an $800 million ports deal.

RelatedTRT World - Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
SOURCE:Reuters
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