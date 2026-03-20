Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa said on Friday the 2026 budget was set at around $10.5 billion, nearly triple last year's level, state TV reported.

He said GDP is estimated to reach $60 billion-$65 billion this year, adding the economy could return to 2010 levels and improve services.

Speaking after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Damascus, Sharaa said the government will prioritise ending displacement camps and enabling returns, with funds allocated to rebuilding infrastructure in hard-hit areas, including Idlib and Aleppo.

He said government spending rose to about $3.5 billion in 2025, while GDP reached around $32 billion after growth of 30 percent to 35 percent, with the budget recording a surplus for the first time.

He added that a dedicated infrastructure fund of at least $3 billion would be financed from government spending.