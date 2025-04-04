Around 200 groups are planning to hold over 1,300 protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday, marking the largest single-day demonstration of the new Trump administration.

The "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protest, organised by progressive groups like Third Act and MoveOn, opposes Trump's alleged "hostile takeover" of the government, economy, and rights, with Musk as a key ally.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!" the organisers said.

Protests are planned across all 50 states, with additional events in international cities such as London, Berlin, and Paris.

The movement's "Hands Off!" message urges Trump and his allies to cease meddling with social programmes, federal jobs, civil rights, consumer protections, and democratic institutions.

Key grievances include Trump's tariffs causing a stock market crash, cuts to USAID, government layoffs by Musk's DOGE, and policies seen as anti-immigrant and harmful to the environment and democracy.

"This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights — enabled by Congress every step of the way."

"They want to strip America for parts — shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid — all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich," organisers added.

"If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save."

‘This is a hostile takeover’