US President Donald Trump has said that a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine was closer than ever, as European leaders proposed a multinational force to enforce a potential peace agreement.
"I think we’re closer now than we have been ever," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, saying he had held "very long and very good talks" with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of Britain, France, Germany and NATO.
The comments came as key European powers met in Berlin with Zelenskyy to advance diplomatic efforts to end the war started in 2022.
Russia has yet to formally respond to the latest proposals.
Europe proposal, US meetings
In a joint statement, European leaders proposed a multinational force as part of what they described as US-backed "robust security guarantees" aimed at ensuring Russia does not violate a future peace accord.
Zelenskyy said earlier that talks with Trump’s envoys were "not easy" but had produced "progress" on security guarantees.
He met for a second day with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss proposals to end the war.
While welcoming new security guarantees offered by Washington, Zelenskyy said differences remained over territory.
"There has been sufficient dialogue on the territory, and I think that, frankly speaking, we still have different positions," he told reporters.
The European statement said Ukraine’s military should continue receiving extensive support and maintain a peacetime strength of 800,000 troops.
It also proposed a US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism to identify violations and provide early warning of future attacks.
US officials warned that Ukraine would need to accept the deal while the guarantees remain on the table.
One US official said the proposal would provide security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article Five, though Trump has previously ruled out Ukraine’s formal entry into the alliance.
Trump has said it would be inevitable for Ukraine to surrender some territory, a position Zelenskyy has rejected.
Zelenskyy sets out red lines and funding needs
Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not recognise the Donbas region as Russian, either "de jure or de facto," and ruled out the creation of any "free economic zone" under Russian control.
He said a deterrence package for Ukraine’s defence had been discussed during talks and that Kiev was counting on 45 billion euros in defence support per year if the war continues.
If hostilities stop, he said the funds would instead be used for restoration.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine was counting on alternative funding options if a reparation loan scheme fails, and warned Kiev would ask the United States for more weapons if Russia rejects the peace plan.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was expecting the United States to provide details of the proposals discussed in Berlin.