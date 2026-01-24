Record-shattering Novak Djokovic became the first player to win 400 Grand Slam matches en route to the last 16 at the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old Serbian on Saturday swept past Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) under a closed roof on centre court to extend his own record of match wins at the majors.

Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365) are the next best.

Victory was also his 102nd at Melbourne Park, where he has won 10 titles, tying Federer for the most Australian Open singles wins.

Djokovic's reward is a fourth-round clash with either Czech rising star Jakub Mensik or American tournament debutant Ethan Quinn, whose match was delayed due to extreme heat.

The 24-time Slam winner is in good form so far as he bids to shatter the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I'm still trying to give these young guys a push for their money," said Djokovic. "I'm still around. I'm hanging in there.

"Obviously, Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They're playing on a different level from all of us right now.