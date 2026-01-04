WORLD
1 min read
Turkish President Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince stability in Yemen, Somalia is critical
Ankara signals readiness to mediate regional disputes as Türkiye and Saudi Arabia look to deepen cooperation.
Turkish President Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince stability in Yemen, Somalia is critical
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends attends the Announcement of 2025 Export Figures programme in Istanbul, Türkiye, on January 3, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
January 4, 2026

Türkiye is "closely" following developments in both Yemen and Somalia, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in a phone call with the Saudi crown prince, stressing the importance of stability of protecting both countries' territorial integrity.

During the call, Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute to efforts to bring together the parties that are at odds in Yemen.

RECOMMENDED

He also said Ankara aims to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia by taking additional steps in the days to come.

Warning that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse with the onset of winter, Erdogan added that Türkiye continues to work for a lasting ceasefire and reconstruction in the war-battered enclave.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye welcomes Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council’s efforts to restore stability
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace