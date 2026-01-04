Türkiye is "closely" following developments in both Yemen and Somalia, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in a phone call with the Saudi crown prince, stressing the importance of stability of protecting both countries' territorial integrity.

During the call, Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute to efforts to bring together the parties that are at odds in Yemen.