TÜRKİYE
2 min read
European Council president hails Türkiye’s support for Ukraine in war with Russia
"Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing," Antonio Costa says.
European Council president hails Türkiye’s support for Ukraine in war with Russia
Antonio Costa says his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan was ‘good’. / AA
September 23, 2025

European Council President Antonio Costa has hailed Türkiye for its role in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a two-state solution conference of the UN General Assembly.

Costa said on Monday that the meeting was "good" and that "Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing."

He added that the EU will continue to work together to achieve "a just and lasting peace."

“Ready to take lead in every area to ensure lasting peace”

The latest “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Paris on September 4 has drawn attention with new security commitments to Ukraine, as the war with Russia grinds on.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye, which has sought to play a balancing role between Moscow and Kiev since the war began, reiterated its determination to push for peace in the meeting.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said following the Paris summit that Ankara is “ready to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Ankara has previously hosted direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials and was a key mediator in brokering the Black Sea grain deal, seen as one of the few diplomatic breakthroughs since the conflict erupted in 2022.

RelatedTRT World - NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace

Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory