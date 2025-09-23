European Council President Antonio Costa has hailed Türkiye for its role in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a two-state solution conference of the UN General Assembly.

Costa said on Monday that the meeting was "good" and that "Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing."

He added that the EU will continue to work together to achieve "a just and lasting peace."

“Ready to take lead in every area to ensure lasting peace”

The latest “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Paris on September 4 has drawn attention with new security commitments to Ukraine, as the war with Russia grinds on.