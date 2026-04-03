Recent US intelligence reports warn that Iran is unlikely to open the Strait of Hormuz any time soon because its grip on the world's most vital oil artery provides the only real leverage it has over the United States, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The finding suggests that Tehran could continue to close the strait to keep energy prices high as a means of pressuring US President Donald Trump to find a quick off-ramp to the nearly five-week-long war that remains unpopular with US voters.

The reports also provide the latest indication that the war, intended to eradicate Iran’s military strength, may actually increase its regional sway by showing Tehran's ability to threaten the key waterway.

Trump has sought to downplay the difficulty of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of the world's oil trade. On Friday, he appeared to suggest that he could order US forces to reopen the passage.

But analysts have long warned that trying to use force against Iran, which controls one side of the strait, could prove costly and draw the US into a protracted ground war.

"In the attempt to try to prevent Iran from developing a weapon of mass destruction, the US handed Iran a weapon of mass disruption," said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, a conflict-prevention organisation.

Tehran, Vaez said, understands its ability to drive world energy markets through its chokehold on the strait "is much more potent than even a nuclear weapon."

Trump's stance on potential US involvement in reopening the strait has shifted. On one hand, he has made ending Iran's chokehold a ceasefire precondition, but then he called on Gulf oil-dependent countries and NATO allies to take the lead in reopening it.

A White House official, who requested anonymity, said Trump is "confident that the strait will be open very soon" and has been clear that Iran would not be allowed to regulate waterway traffic after the war.

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