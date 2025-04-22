The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador amid accusations of Beijing's support for Russia in the war with Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it summoned Ambassador Ma Shengkun in order to "present evidence of the participation of the Chinese in the war with Ukraine and Chinese companies in the production of Russian military products."

Ma held a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis.

Perebyinis said the alleged participation of Chinese citizens in the conflict on Russia's side as well as the alleged involvement of its companies in military production in Russia are "of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

"Evidence of such facts was transferred by Ukrainian special services to the Chinese side," the statement said, noting that Perebyinis called on Beijing to "take measures to stop supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, the absence of which Beijing has repeatedly stated."

"Perebyinis assured that our state values ​​the strategic partnership with the PRC and expects that China will refrain from taking steps that could harm bilateral relations in the future," it added.