No US forces were harmed in the strike, he said, adding two male "narco-terrorists" on board were killed.

"We will find and terminate every vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens. Protecting the homeland is our top priority. No cartel terrorist stands a chance against the American military," he said.

Tuesday’s strike is the latest in a series of US operations targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the region.

Washington has carried out more than a dozen similar strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific since September, as part of President Trump’s campaign to curb narcotics smuggling into the United States.