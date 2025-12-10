WORLD
Israel detains Syrian in fresh Daraa incursion, breaching territorial sovereignty
Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.
Israel has increased military posts from 10 to 19 in southern Syria [FILE]. / AA
December 10, 2025

Israeli army forces have detained a Syrian man in a new incursion into the southern Daraa province, marking the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, according to local media reports.

The state-run TV channel Alikhbariya said on Wednesday that Israeli forces advanced into the Al-Aridah village of western Daraa at midnight.

Israeli soldiers stormed the house of a Syrian family and detained a young citizen, the outlet said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the report.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

