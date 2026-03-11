‘Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran before it escalates and engulfs the region, stressing that a diplomatic solution remains "completely possible" if given a chance.

Speaking during his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye is "patiently continuing efforts to return to the negotiating table and revive diplomacy."

He added that, given the sensitivity of the situation, Türkiye is speaking cautiously and taking careful measures to protect itself from the conflicts around it.

The president also emphasised that Türkiye is not indifferent to crises in the region and does not turn its back on friends and brothers in times of need.