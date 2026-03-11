TÜRKİYE
End US-Israeli war on Iran before it engulfs entire region, President Erdogan warns
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses diplomatic solution is 'completely possible,' highlighting Türkiye’s cautious approach amid regional tensions.
Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye is not indifferent to crises in the region. / AA
‘Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran before it escalates and engulfs the region, stressing that a diplomatic solution remains "completely possible" if given a chance.

Speaking during his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye is "patiently continuing efforts to return to the negotiating table and revive diplomacy."

He added that, given the sensitivity of the situation, Türkiye is speaking cautiously and taking careful measures to protect itself from the conflicts around it.

The president also emphasised that Türkiye is not indifferent to crises in the region and does not turn its back on friends and brothers in times of need.

'We have only one religion, and that is Islam'

‘We have only one religion, and that is Islam’

Erdogan said Ankara is taking the necessary measures against the “bloody scenarios that are being staged in our region, particularly sectarian strife.”

He mentioned that Türkiye has not segregated the people of the region on the basis of sect or ethnicity and never will.

“We reject distinctions based on race, sect, religion, language, or origin. We do not have a religion called ‘Sunni Islam’ or ‘Shia Islam.’ We have only one religion, and that is Islam,” he said.

