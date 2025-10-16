ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh prosecution seeks death penalty for ex-PM Hasina over crimes against humanity
The prosecution alleges that Hasina, 78, was "the nucleus around whom all the crimes committed during the July–August uprising revolved"
Hasina has defied court orders to return from India, where she fled last year [FILE]. / AA
October 16, 2025

Bangladeshi prosecution lawyers have demanded that fugitive ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina receive the death penalty in her trial for crimes against humanity.

"We demand the highest punishment for her," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters outside court on Thursday.

"For a single murder, one death penalty is the rule. For 1,400 murders, she should be sentenced 1,400 times - but since that is not humanly possible, we demand at least one."

Hasina has defied court orders to return from India, where she fled last year, to face charges of ordering a deadly crackdown in a failed attempt to crush a student-led uprising.

Up to 1,400 people were killed in the clashes between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations.

The prosecution alleges that Hasina, 78, was "the nucleus around whom all the crimes committed during the July–August uprising revolved".

She is being tried in absentia alongside two former senior officials.

Her ex-interior minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, is also a fugitive, while former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

The prosecution said on Thursday that Kamal should also face the death penalty.

The trial, which opened on June 1, has heard months of testimony alleging Hasina's role in ordering or failing to prevent mass killings.

"Her goal was to cling to power permanently - for herself and her family," Islam said.

