Türkiye has strongly rejected recent European Parliament resolutions, calling the claims baseless and an attempt to interfere in its internal affairs.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “categorically rejects” allegations targeting Türkiye in resolutions adopted by the European Parliament on February 12.

The ministry said a resolution on the situation in northeast Syria ignored Türkiye’s role in the country’s recovery and stabilisation, urging EU lawmakers to better understand realities on the ground and the aspirations of the Syrian people rather than adopting what it described as misguided and ill-intentioned measures.

“The resolution on ‘Situation in Northeast Syria’ disregards Türkiye’s role in Syria’s recovery and stabilisation,” the statement said.

It also rejected claims in a separate resolution concerning freedom of expression and religion, saying they contradicted facts.