Türkiye has strongly rejected recent European Parliament resolutions, calling the claims baseless and an attempt to interfere in its internal affairs.
In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “categorically rejects” allegations targeting Türkiye in resolutions adopted by the European Parliament on February 12.
The ministry said a resolution on the situation in northeast Syria ignored Türkiye’s role in the country’s recovery and stabilisation, urging EU lawmakers to better understand realities on the ground and the aspirations of the Syrian people rather than adopting what it described as misguided and ill-intentioned measures.
“The resolution on ‘Situation in Northeast Syria’ disregards Türkiye’s role in Syria’s recovery and stabilisation,” the statement said.
It also rejected claims in a separate resolution concerning freedom of expression and religion, saying they contradicted facts.
“We advise the EU Parliament to exert greater effort to understand realities on the ground and aspirations of Syria and its people, rather than adopting misguided and ill-intentioned resolutions.”
The ministry stressed that no foreign institution, including the European Parliament, could interfere in Türkiye’s judicial processes.
Ankara warned that the resolutions risk undermining efforts to improve ties with the European Union and called on the European Parliament to take constructive steps to strengthen relations rather than being used for initiatives against the country.
“We call upon the EU Parliament to take constructive steps for Türkiye-EU relations, rather than being instrumentalised for efforts against our country and attempting to interfere in our internal affairs.”