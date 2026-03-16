A fifth member of the Iranian women's football team has withdrawn her claim for asylum in Australia, Australian media reported on Monday, and will be rejoining the rest of the squad in Malaysia.

Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they chose not to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match. The latest withdrawal leaves only two people of the original six players and one support staff member.

The five who withdrew their claims are expected to join the rest of the team in Kuala Lumpur, where the squad has been staying since departing from Sydney last week.

Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite told Sky News the government respected the decision of those who chose to return to Iran while continuing to provide support to the two members still in Australia.

"This is a very complex situation," Thistlethwaite said.

The team is seeking to travel to another country from Malaysia as it cannot immediately return to Tehran due to the war in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

Related TRT World - Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia

Team waiting for flight connections

The Iranian Football Association said the team was expected to leave Malaysia for Tehran soon "to once again be embraced by their families and homeland."