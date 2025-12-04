Britain and the EU must repair relations damaged by Brexit, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told UK members of the parliament.
Speaking on Thursday in the royal gallery on the second of a three-day state visit, the first by a German head of state in 27 years, Steinmeier said after Brexit people were "disappointed and sometimes unable to understand the decision" and there was "a feeling of uncertainty".
But both sides had decided "not to stay stuck in these feelings", he said, speaking in English.
"Don't Look Back in Anger, as one of the most famous songs by Oasis puts it so well," he told MPs. "If you don't mind my saying so, I think that is typically British. Keep calm and carry on -- look ahead pragmatically, move on."
He returned to the metaphor at the end of speech, describing how the reunion between Liam and Noel Gallagher this year after 16 years apart and their sold-out Oasis tour created "the greatest pop event of the past decade".
"Cool Britannia is alive! Our relations may have changed, but, my dear Britons, our love remains," he said.
"So let us look not to the past, but rather together to the future."
Closer cooperation
Steinmeier highlighted the Kensington Treaty signed between Germany and the UK in July, marking closer security and defence cooperation.
He also pointed to the first EU-UK summit since Brexit in May, which aimed to reduce trade barriers.
Concrete projects include a German-British electricity interconnector due in 2028 and plans for youth mobility agreements to ease obstacles for students, he said.
"Yes, Brexit has created obstacles," Steinmeier said. "We need to change this. And we are working on it."
On Wednesday, Britain's King Charles III hosted Steinmeier at a banquet at Windsor Castle on the first day of the German leader's visit, as the pair hailed the countries' deep ties.
The visit is due to continue on Friday in Coventry, which was heavily bombed in World War II, where both British and German air force personnel will participate in a remembrance ceremony.