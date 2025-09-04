With the unveiling of the ‘Steel Dome’ missile defence system, Türkiye has embarked on a bold trajectory—melding decades of military tradition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and self-reliance.

The result is a sophisticated multi-layered air defence architecture designed to neutralise evolving threats – from kamikaze drones to hypersonic missiles – while signalling a strategic leap in defence self-reliance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put the achievement in the context of Türkiye’s global standing, saying that the Steel Dome – Celik Kubbe in Turkish – “will instil confidence in friends and fear in enemies”.

For defence experts, the air defence system is more than just an array of missiles and radar systems.

Cihat Yayci, a retired Rear Admiral and current professor at Topkapi University, describes the Steel Dome as a big “technological leap” for Türkiye’s defence capabilities.

“Detection, identification, and destruction—layer upon layer,” adds Yayci, the principal architect of the Blue Homeland doctrine.

How it works

Detailing the roles of each defensive tier, experts say that the Korkut systems operate at low altitudes, providing the first line of defence against drones and short-range threats.

Hisar-A+ and Hisar-O+ handle short-to-mid-range missile swarms. While Siper counteracts long-range and hypersonic threats, Ihtar executes electronic countermeasures against mini-UAVs.

Sahin and Gurz employ kinetic interdiction — a cutting-edge military technology — to neutralise immediate dangers.

At the heart of it all is Hakim, the AI-enabled decision hub, which directs the radars, guides the weapons based on radar input, tracks which targets have been destroyed, and passes on data to other radars and weapon systems, ensuring continuity until every threat is neutralised.

The Steel Dome also plays a central role in the Blue Homeland maritime security doctrine.

“By deploying vertical launch systems on I-class frigates, we extend our defensive reach into the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black seas,” says professor Mesut Hakki Casin, an expert in international law and security.

This will enable the country to intercept threats far from home shores before they become imminent crises.

“This is a revolution in Turkish air defence history,” Casin tells TRT World.

“With satellites, AWACS aircraft, UAV reconnaissance, naval platforms, and layered missile networks, Türkiye now can intercept threats before they even enter our skies.”