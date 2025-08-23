What encourages Israel and makes it reckless is its war crimes and violations of international law that have gone unpunished to date, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, commenting on the confirmation of famine in the Palestinian enclave.

In Saturday’s statement, the ministry cited the UN-backed report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), confirming famine in Gaza as of August 15 with reasonable evidence, stressing that it highlighted once again “the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the genocidal policies implemented by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The ministry said that ensuring a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, holding those responsible accountable before international courts, and keeping humanitarian aid corridors open without interruption are among the most fundamental obligations of international law and humanity.

“Türkiye will continue to firmly support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people,” the statement added.

“Man-made disaster”

A report by the UN-supported Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed that famine is now officially underway in Gaza City and surrounding areas, affecting about 514,000 people, with projections rising to 641,000 by the end of September.