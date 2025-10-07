ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
It is a "historic first" that "the UK and the Indian carrier strike groups linking up", the British High Commission in India says.
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The exercise is being conducted ahead of the British prime minister’s visit to India starting on Wednesday. (Photo: @DefenceOps) / X
October 7, 2025

India and the UK have been holding maritime drills for three days, ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India starting on Wednesday.

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, the bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 by the Indian Navy and the UK Royal Navy commenced on Sunday, off the western coast of India.

The British High Commission in India said on X that it is a “historic first” that “the UK and the Indian carrier strike groups linking up”.

“Exercise Konkan is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas,” it added.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases until October 12, and the sea phase will “encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions”, the Indian Defence Ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

“Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore-based air assets,” it also said.

The ministry noted that this exercise is a “reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas” and will serve as a “platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability”.

The exercise is being conducted ahead of the British prime minister’s visit to India, starting on Wednesday. This will be Starmer’s first official visit to the South Asian nation.

According to India's Foreign Ministry, the UK and Indian prime ministers will meet and discuss diverse aspects of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as “issues of regional and global importance”.

RelatedTRT World - British PM hails 'landmark' trade deal with India

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference