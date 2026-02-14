WORLD
2 min read
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israeli PM Netanyahu says an agreement with Tehran is unattainable, while the US president believes a deal is still possible.
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
(FILE) US President Donald Trump speaks as Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, December 29, 2025. / AP
a day ago

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to step up economic pressure on Iran, particularly targeting its oil sales to China, Axios reported Saturday.

The report, citing two American officials briefed on the issue, said the agreement occurred when Trump and Netanyahu met on Wednesday at the White House.

“We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” according to a senior US official.

But they differed on how to achieve that goal, with Netanyahu telling Trump that a reliable agreement with Iran is unattainable and would likely be violated, while Trump said he believes a deal is possible.

RelatedTRT World - Trump suggests 'fear' could be key to diplomatic success in nuclear talks with Iran
RECOMMENDED

“We’ll see if it’s possible let’s give it a shot,” Trump said, according to the US official.

American officials said Washington will pursue its maximum pressure campaign on Iran alongside nuclear negotiations and a continued military buildup in the Middle East to maintain the option of strikes if diplomatic efforts collapse.

With more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports going to China, any reduction in Chinese purchases would sharply intensify economic pressure on Tehran and could shift its calculations toward greater concessions on its nuclear programme.

Additionally, an executive order signed by Trump recently allows the US to intensify economic pressure on Iran, including provisions enabling the heads of state and commerce departments to recommend tariffs of up to 25 percent on countries that maintain trade ties with Tehran.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report
Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship
Chinese police detain woman over fake AI-generated video of Shanghai road collapse
Epstein files: Former Trump advisor corresponding over ways to undermine pope
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Workers halt production at Belgian arms factory over Israeli officer visit
Russia 'poisoned' Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Syrian FM holds first-ever talks with ICC president on Assad accountability
Turkish top diplomat meets head of National Committee for Administration of Gaza