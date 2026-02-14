US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to step up economic pressure on Iran, particularly targeting its oil sales to China, Axios reported Saturday.

The report, citing two American officials briefed on the issue, said the agreement occurred when Trump and Netanyahu met on Wednesday at the White House.

“We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” according to a senior US official.

But they differed on how to achieve that goal, with Netanyahu telling Trump that a reliable agreement with Iran is unattainable and would likely be violated, while Trump said he believes a deal is possible.