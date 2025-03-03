A car driven into a crowd in southwest Germany on Monday killed two people, authorities said, adding they had arrested a 40-year-old German man after the incident.

"Two people died from their injuries and several others are seriously injured," Baden-Wuerttemberg state's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said that a driver drove into a group of people in Paradeplatz, a pedestrianised street in Mannheim.

He said “several” people were injured but police can’t yet specify how many were hurt and how badly they were hurt.

“We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested,” he said. “We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators.”

Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation”.

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianised street in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000 and lies 85 kilometres (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.