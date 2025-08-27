China’s Foreign Ministry has declined to participate in negotiations between the United States and Russia on reducing nuclear warheads.

“It is neither reasonable nor realistic to ask China to join the US-Russia nuclear disarmament negotiations,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Beijing’s statement is a clear rejection of US President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting that China be included in denuclearisation talks with Russia.

"The nuclear forces of China and the United States are not at the same level at all, and the strategic security environment and nuclear policies of the two countries are totally different," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said.

Trump said on Monday that he wants to open denuclearisation talks with Russia and China, revisiting an issue he previously raised as he also seeks to restart stalled diplomacy with North Korea.

"I think the denuclearisation is a very — it's a big aim, but Russia is willing to do it, and I think China is going to be willing to do it too. We can't let nuclear weapons proliferate. We have to stop nuclear weapons. The power is too great," Trump said.

Trump said he raised the denuclearisation issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin but refrained from sharing details of their meeting.