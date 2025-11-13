British political commentator Sami Hamdi has said on his arrival back in the UK that he was considering suing US authorities for his detention in an immigration detention centre over criticism of Israel for the Gaza genocide.

Two days after revealing that he was leaving the US voluntarily, Hamdi lauded federal judges for exonerating him over what he termed a “botched” detention by “extremists” within the US government.

“I want to say that this wasn’t just an attack on me; it was an attack on the freedoms of ordinary Americans and citizens worldwide,” he told journalists and supporters outside a hotel near London’s Heathrow Airport following his return on Thursday.

Hamdi, who is Muslim, was on a speaking tour in the US when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on October 26. He remained detained for 18 days.

He had just addressed the annual gala for the Sacramento, California, chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, the day before his arrest.

‘Violence against oppression’

The US Department of Homeland Security said at the time of Hamdi’s arrest that the US State Department had revoked his visa and that ICE had put him in immigration proceedings.

Homeland Security later accused him of supporting the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Hamdi said later that his intent wasn't to praise the attacks but to suggest that the violence was “a natural consequence of the oppression that is being put on the Palestinians.”

“I did nothing illegal in the US," he said.