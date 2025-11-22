US
Marjorie Taylor Greene, ex-Trump loyalist, announces resignation from US Congress
Georgia Republican says she will step down on January 5 after a public rupture with US President Donald Trump she once strongly supported.
Greene has slammed Trump's foreign policy focus and his reluctance to release more documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. / AP
November 22, 2025

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that she is resigning from Congress, with her last day in office set for January 5, following a public fallout with President Donald Trump.

Greene announced her resignation on Friday in a lengthy statement posted on X, bringing an abrupt end to a political career defined by her strong alignment with Trump and her later high-profile break with him.

Her relationship with the president deteriorated after she joined Democratic lawmakers in calling for the release of files related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump had initially opposed releasing the documents and later rescinded his endorsement of Greene, criticising her publicly last week.

Greene, who was elected in 2020 and rose to prominence as one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, said she could no longer remain in office amid what she described as a shift in the political movement she once championed.

"Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest," Greene wrote.

She said that if she had been pushed aside by "MAGA Inc," it signalled that "many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."

Dramatic shift for Georgia Republican

In recent months, Greene — who once promoted QAnon conspiracy theories — had increasingly operated as an independent figure within her party and was one of the few Republicans willing to break with Trump on several issues.

She had also publicly apologised for contributing to political polarisation in the United States.

Greene said her decision to step down was final and that she would leave office at the start of the new year.

"My last day in office will be 5 January," she said in her statement.

The resignation marks a dramatic shift for the Georgia Republican, who built her political identity as a staunch ally of the president before their split over the handling of the Epstein files and other disagreements.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
