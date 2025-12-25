The Turkish defence ministry has said that the wreckage of crashed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Balikesir and Kocaeli provinces is being examined, and that information will be shared with the public once the findings are available.

However, the wreckage of the UAV, which was shot down on December 15 while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea, has yet to be collected "because it was scattered over a wide area in very small pieces," said Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, a press and public relations adviser and spokesperson for the Defence Ministry during a press conference on Thursday at defence giant ASELSAN to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

"The control of our airspace is ensured 24/7 with a multi-layered architecture including radars, electro-optical sensors, land, sea, and air elements, and the NATO integrated structure, and there is no weakness in this regard," Akturk told reporters.

He stated that small, low-altitude UAVs with low radar cross-sections pose a "new generation threat" to all countries, including Türkiye.

"As a result, the incidents in question are a reflection of the increased use of UAVs due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, rather than an air defence weakness. Türkiye is taking additional measures against UAVs, including national projects and allied integrations," he said.

Türkiye is constantly improving its air defence capabilities and remains committed to ensuring the security of its airspace, he noted.

Syria situation

Akturk said recent terrorist attacks by the PKK/YPG have harmed Syria's territorial integrity and stability, hindering the reconciliation process.

"Türkiye's stance, which seeks to promote regional peace and stability, is clear and well understood. In this regard, Türkiye is determined to maintain close cooperation with the Syrian government and uphold the 'One State, One Army' principle," he stated.