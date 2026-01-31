At least 37 Palestinians have been killed at dawn on Saturday in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting various areas across Gaza.
Five Palestinians, three children and two women, were killed, and others were wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood of western Gaza City, medical sources said.
Seven more Palestinians, a man, his three sons, and three of his young grandchildren, were killed in another Israeli air strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Asdaa area northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to paramedics at Nasser Hospital in the city.
Several Palestinians were also wounded in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said.
Israeli fighter jets also carried out an air strike on al-Jalaa Street northwest of Gaza City, as well as two strikes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported.
Israeli genocide
Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli attacks have killed 524 Palestinians and wounded 1,360 others, committing 1,450 violations, according to the Gaza media office on Saturday.
In a related development, the media office said the army has arrested 50 Palestinians since the agreement came into effect, detaining them from areas far from the “yellow line” and from within residential neighbourhoods.
Regarding the humanitarian protocol, the office said Israel has allowed the entry of 28,927 aid, commercial, and fuel trucks out of a total of 66,600 trucks stipulated under the agreement, reflecting a compliance rate of 43 percent.
The agreement was supposed to end a two-year Israeli genocide that killed more than 71,600 Palestinians and wounded 171,300.
The assault has destroyed roughly 90 percent of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.