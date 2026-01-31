At least 37 Palestinians have been killed at dawn on Saturday in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting various areas across Gaza.

Five Palestinians, three children and two women, were killed, and others were wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood of western Gaza City, medical sources said.

Seven more Palestinians, a man, his three sons, and three of his young grandchildren, were killed in another Israeli air strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Asdaa area northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to paramedics at Nasser Hospital in the city.

Several Palestinians were also wounded in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out an air strike on al-Jalaa Street northwest of Gaza City, as well as two strikes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported.

Israeli genocide