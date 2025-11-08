In a ceremony that felt more like an act of resistance than a mere celebration of cinema, the 13th Bosphorus Film Festival (BFF) opened at Istanbul’s historic Atlas 1948 Cinema.

Organised by the Bosphorus Culture and Arts Foundation, the week-long BFF has become one of Türkiye’s most significant cultural events, with screenings of national and international documentaries, feature and short films.

With several films and documentaries highlighting the Palestine issue, this year’s festival’s spotlight is mainly on Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed over 68,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday evening, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu condemned Israel’s two-year-long genocide in Gaza, while highlighting President Erdogan’s longstanding advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

“We are a nation that speaks out for Palestinians. We do not remain silent when we hear the word ‘Palestine’,” he said.

He framed the festival as an extension of state policy. “What we, as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, are trying to do is not just to produce films. We’re trying to bring together people who have faced emotional traumas and cruelties.”

He said the BFF has become the country’s cultural brand, which demonstrates a “sensitivity to the suffering, hope, resistance, and truth” about people from different parts of the world.

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, whose latest production Palestine 36 was later screened, received a prolonged ovation when she spoke about the shared history between Palestine and Türkiye.

“We made this film in the darkest moment of our history,” she said. “We made it with a lot of pain and a lot of anger. And we did it mostly with love.”

She thanked TRT, the Turkish public broadcaster, for extending support for the project at a time when “we felt more alone in these last two years as Palestinians than we ever have”.

The support, she told the audience, “was a reason for us to keep going because you told us we were not alone”.

Liam Cunningham, the Irish actor known for his role in Game of Thrones, drew parallels between Palestine and Ireland.

“The story of Ireland is replicated for the Palestinian people,” he said.

“The British people oppressing the Palestinian people are the same people who oppress the Irish people. They left Ireland and were transported to Palestine to do exactly the same thing,” he said.

Cunningham, who plays a part in Palestine 36, insisted that people from his country bear “a moral obligation” to support “the cause of self-determination and freedom for the Palestinian people”.

Related TRT World - 10 must-watch films at the 13th Bosphorus Film Festival

‘Gaza kept us breathing’

Cat Villiers, one of the film’s British producers, spoke with a strong hint of remorse.

“I am British. My family has been British since they came over with William the Conqueror in 1066. My family has colonial blood on its hands, four hundreds of years,” she said.

She argued that if those complicit in the colonial project do not tell these stories, no one will.