Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has highlighted two pivotal achievements for Syria over the past year: the end of its longstanding conflict and the subsequent lifting of international sanctions.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Shaibani emphasised that Russia-Syria ties are entering an advanced phase of development.

“The past year was significant for Syria, first of all, this year marked the end of the war that lasted 14 years, and the end of the previous regime. The most important success we have achieved over the past year is the lifting of sanctions against Syria,” he said.

He underscored that the current focus of the transitional government revolves around reconstructing the nation following the conflict and fostering diplomatic balance in global affairs.

“Approximately a quarter of a million residential houses, and 4 million residential buildings have been destroyed in Syria,” he said.

There also remain numerous displaced persons residing in tent settlements within northern and northeastern regions, many expressing eagerness to repatriate once suitable living conditions are established, he said.

Nearly 250,000 individuals remain unaccounted for, attributable to actions taken by the former authorities, he said.