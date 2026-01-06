Venezuela has been loading crude only for second largest US oil firm, Chevron, while operations by state-run oil firm PDVSA to load cargoes for its main customers in China remained on hold for a fifth day, shipping data showed.

On Tuesday, several vessels chartered by Chevron were the only ones loading crude for export at Venezuela's Jose and Bajo Grande ports, ship monitoring data showed.

Other ships were loading either to move oil between domestic ports or to store crude because onshore storage was almost completely full, according to PDVSA's internal documents.

The last crude cargo that was loaded for an Asian customer at Jose finished loading on January 1, according to the data and documents. Without more exports, PDVSA could be forced to deepen production cuts it began in recent days because storage tanks are full.

US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores on Saturday and took them to New York to face drug charges. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez is now running the government, which the US has said it will oversee.

The United States imposed a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers sailing into and out of Venezuelan waters last month, which halted most exports other than those destined for Chevron.

Chevron is the only US oil major operating in the country under a US license that exempts it from sanctions imposed by Washington on Venezuela's oil industry to choke off revenue that financed Maduro's government.

Chevron on Monday resumed exports of Venezuelan oil to the US after a four-day pause and called workers abroad back to its Venezuelan offices as flights to the country restarted.