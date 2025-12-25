Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has released an interim report on the anniversary of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) accident near Aktau, saying a warhead likely damaged the plane.

The report stated on Thursday that "damage to the aircraft was presumably caused by striking elements of a warhead," though investigators have yet to determine where the fragments came from.

Experts found that the plane's hydraulic system failed after being hit by steel-based metallic objects, which caused the metal to rupture.

The commission is also looking into whether the airline followed proper safety rules for flying near conflict zones.

The accident happened on December 25, 2024, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Baku to Grozny.

Call for full investigation