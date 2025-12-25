Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has released an interim report on the anniversary of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) accident near Aktau, saying a warhead likely damaged the plane.
The report stated on Thursday that "damage to the aircraft was presumably caused by striking elements of a warhead," though investigators have yet to determine where the fragments came from.
Experts found that the plane's hydraulic system failed after being hit by steel-based metallic objects, which caused the metal to rupture.
The commission is also looking into whether the airline followed proper safety rules for flying near conflict zones.
The accident happened on December 25, 2024, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Baku to Grozny.
Call for full investigation
Out of those on board, 38 people died, and 29 others were injured. Investigators from Azerbaijan, Russia, Brazil, and the US are helping Kazakhstan with the ongoing probe.
Last year, Azerbaijani officials claimed the plane was hit by a missile while flying through the region. Since the crash, Baku has called for a full investigation into air defence activity in the area at the time of the flight.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in July that Baku would "apply to international justice" and had also informed Russia of this.
In response, the Kremlin said it is Azerbaijan's right to file a lawsuit against Moscow and that Russia "will wait for official verdicts," noting that both countries have entered a "difficult period" in bilateral relations.
Later in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will do everything possible to provide compensation, and that Russia is assisting the investigation in any way it can.