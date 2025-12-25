WORLD
2 min read
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
The release of the report coincides with the first anniversary of the accident involving an Embraer 190 aircraft that was flying from Baku to Grozny
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Last year, Azerbaijan said the plane was hit by a missile and has since demanded a full probe of air defence activity in the area. / Reuters
December 25, 2025

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has released an interim report on the anniversary of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) accident near Aktau, saying a warhead likely damaged the plane.

The report stated on Thursday that "damage to the aircraft was presumably caused by striking elements of a warhead," though investigators have yet to determine where the fragments came from.

Experts found that the plane's hydraulic system failed after being hit by steel-based metallic objects, which caused the metal to rupture.

The commission is also looking into whether the airline followed proper safety rules for flying near conflict zones.

The accident happened on December 25, 2024, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Baku to Grozny.

RelatedTRT World - Baku blames Moscow for fatal Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, seeks justice

Call for full investigation

RECOMMENDED

Out of those on board, 38 people died, and 29 others were injured. Investigators from Azerbaijan, Russia, Brazil, and the US are helping Kazakhstan with the ongoing probe.

Last year, Azerbaijani officials claimed the plane was hit by a missile while flying through the region. Since the crash, Baku has called for a full investigation into air defence activity in the area at the time of the flight.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in July that Baku would "apply to international justice" and had also informed Russia of this.

In response, the Kremlin said it is Azerbaijan's right to file a lawsuit against Moscow and that Russia "will wait for official verdicts," noting that both countries have entered a "difficult period" in bilateral relations.

Later in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will do everything possible to provide compensation, and that Russia is assisting the investigation in any way it can.

RelatedTRT World - Azerbaijani passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, casualties feared
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing