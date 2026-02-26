TÜRKİYE
Türkiye holds NGO consultation on climate crisis ahead of COP31
Turkish minister reiterates that fighting climate crisis does not limit economic growth but promotes inclusive prosperity and equity globally.
Türkiye convenes consultation meeting with NGOs for climate change ahead of COP31 / AA
5 hours ago

As Türkiye gears up to host and preside over the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) later this year, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change brought together relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on Thursday for a key consultation meeting.

The event, held at a local hotel in Ankara and chaired by Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum, focused on preparations for COP31.

Minister Kurum announced that the COP31 Presidency Office has been established, the Antalya EXPO venue has been designated as the primary site, and on-site work has begun rapidly.

The Antalya EXPO Centre will serve as the main venue for COP31.

Earlier, Kurum met with United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on February 12 as part of ongoing preparations.

He also held two-day preparatory meetings in Istanbul with Australia, which is leading negotiations; the previous COP30 host, Brazil; and climate leaders from Azerbaijan.

Türkiye will host COP31 in Antalya in November 2026, under a unique partnership arrangement with Australia.

Türkiye holds the formal COP31 presidency and will manage hosting logistics, the World Leaders Summit, communications, and overall operations.

Australia has been appointed as the president of negotiations, with exclusive authority over the negotiation process leading up to and during the conference.

This unprecedented Türkiye-Australia partnership was agreed upon at COP30 in the Brazilian city of Belem in November 2025.

High expectations for COP31

Kurum emphasised at the Ankara consultation meeting that Türkiye sees COP31 as more than just a diplomatic gathering but as a watershed moment in which implementation accelerates, global trust is rebuilt, and concrete outcomes are delivered, particularly through strengthened and updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

RECOMMENDED

While COP processes primarily involve state negotiations, their success depends heavily on the empowering role of civil society organisations, he noted.

The minister highlighted escalating global challenges, including reactivated geopolitical fault lines, intense competition in energy, mining, rare elements, artificial intelligence, and digital sovereignty, as well as demographic shifts, migration waves, food security issues, and financial uncertainties.

He pointed to the emerging divide between a "fossil bloc" and a "green bloc."

He stressed that Western green standards sometimes weaken the dialogue space with the Global South and developing nations' development priorities.

Türkiye's role as a bridge

Kurum emphasised Türkiye's bridging role in global climate efforts, stating: "Türkiye will act as the voice of countries seeking development through climate justice, just transition, and humane diplomacy approaches.

"At the same time, it will invite developed countries to take responsibility with proposals on green economy, green energy, equity, and the loss and damage fund."

He emphasised that fighting climate crisis does not restrict economic growth or hinder development, but instead promotes inclusive prosperity, equity, and sustainable progress on a global scale.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), holding annual meetings since 1995 to evaluate climate progress and negotiate actions.

The 31st session (COP31) will be held in Türkiye this November, primarily in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, with the leaders’ summit in Istanbul.

At the gathering, nearly 200 countries are expected to convene in Türkiye to discuss the next steps in implementing the Paris Agreement, including updated emission reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance, and carbon market rules.

SOURCE:AA
