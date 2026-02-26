As Türkiye gears up to host and preside over the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) later this year, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change brought together relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on Thursday for a key consultation meeting.

The event, held at a local hotel in Ankara and chaired by Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum, focused on preparations for COP31.

Minister Kurum announced that the COP31 Presidency Office has been established, the Antalya EXPO venue has been designated as the primary site, and on-site work has begun rapidly.

The Antalya EXPO Centre will serve as the main venue for COP31.

Earlier, Kurum met with United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on February 12 as part of ongoing preparations.

He also held two-day preparatory meetings in Istanbul with Australia, which is leading negotiations; the previous COP30 host, Brazil; and climate leaders from Azerbaijan.

Türkiye will host COP31 in Antalya in November 2026, under a unique partnership arrangement with Australia.

Türkiye holds the formal COP31 presidency and will manage hosting logistics, the World Leaders Summit, communications, and overall operations.

Australia has been appointed as the president of negotiations, with exclusive authority over the negotiation process leading up to and during the conference.

This unprecedented Türkiye-Australia partnership was agreed upon at COP30 in the Brazilian city of Belem in November 2025.

High expectations for COP31

Kurum emphasised at the Ankara consultation meeting that Türkiye sees COP31 as more than just a diplomatic gathering but as a watershed moment in which implementation accelerates, global trust is rebuilt, and concrete outcomes are delivered, particularly through strengthened and updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.