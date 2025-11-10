AFRICA
1 min read
WHO chief calls for halt to Sudan bloodshed
UN health agency mourns Dr. Adam Ibrahim Ismail, who was killed in Al Fasher; urges protection of health workers.
WHO chief calls for halt to Sudan bloodshed
Tedros ended his message with a plea for peace, saying: “Peace is the best medicine.” / AA
November 10, 2025

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for an end to the violence in Sudan following the killing of a doctor in the conflict-hit Al Fasher region.

“Sudan’s bloodshed must end,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media platform X Sunday.

He said he was “Saddened to learn of the killing of Dr Adam Ibrahim Ismail in yet another tragedy for Sudan's Al Fasher region,” adding that the “WHO mourns the passing of Dr Ismail and demands an end to violence against health workers.”

Tedros ended his message with a plea for peace, saying: “Peace is the best medicine.”

RECOMMENDED

On Oct. 26, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of Al Fasher and committed ethnic-based massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country’s geographical partition.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’