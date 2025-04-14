Recently, social media platforms have been inundated with AI-generated images emulating the distinctive aesthetic of Studio Ghibli.

This surge in ‘Ghiblified’ content was propelled by OpenAI’s introduction of an image generation feature in its ChatGPT-4o model, which enabled users to create visuals reminiscent of the renowned Japanese animation studio’s work.

The feature’s popularity was so immense that OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, reported user growth hitting a million per hour, which was impressive even for the platform’s already rapid growth rate.

While the Ghibli craze might seem like a passing trend, it highlights how quickly AI tools are becoming part of everyday life and reaching far beyond tech circles to a wide range of users.

Such rapid evolution of AI technologies amazes, enthralls, disrupts, confounds, and at times, even disgusts. Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, previously captured this discomfort when he condemned AI-generated art as “ an insult to life itself ”, which is a visceral response that reflects the unease many feel.

At the same time, the pace of these developments often outstrips the creation of cognitive, regulatory and ethical frameworks and raises issues that remain chronically unresolved.

As AI continues to advance, its impact on governance and the broader human experience demands serious attention.

Challenge to the State

AI is testing the foundations of how modern states govern, regulate, and maintain control. Policymaking is not designed for this kind of velocity or complexity, and the cracks are starting to show.

The first and most immediate threat is the erosion of sovereignty through platform dependence. Most governments today run at least some part of their digital infrastructure, whether in health, education, defense, or finance, on platforms they neither own nor fully understand.

The core compute, data storage, and foundational AI models are concentrated in the hands of a few US and Chinese tech giants.

These are not neutral providers; they are companies with their own incentives, investors, and geopolitical constraints . When a nation’s public services and institutions run on opaque foreign systems, actual control becomes an illusion.

For the Global South, this goes beyond the governance issue, which may take the form of digital colonialism.

Nations with limited bargaining power find themselves locked into dependencies where their data flows out, while algorithmic systems designed elsewhere reshape their economies, politics, and social structures.

Domestic talent is undercut, local innovation sidelined. And the infrastructure that now underpins critical state functions such as cloud platforms, model APIs, and AI-based diagnostics is ultimately leased, not owned.

With AI, states are discovering that they can not govern what they can not build. And the more integrated AI becomes, the harder it will be to untangle those dependencies without significant risk.

Sovereignty in the 21st century will increasingly be measured not just in territory or arms, but in compute, model ownership, and infrastructure control. Most states are not ready for that shift.

Elements of dependence

Under such circumstances, compute, models, and talent are emerging as strategic assets on par with oil in the 20th century. The global scramble for control is already underway, and it is reshaping geopolitics.

We are seeing the rise of compute nationalism. Access to GPUs and specialised chips is no longer a technical concern but a national security priority . States are stockpiling compute infrastructure, restricting the export of high-end chips, and restructuring supply chains to reduce dependence on rivals.

The US has already moved to block China from accessing cutting-edge AI hardware. China, in turn, is racing to build its own alternatives. Silicon is the new battlefield.

Alongside compute, talent has become a fiercely contested resource. The world’s top AI researchers are being poached by a handful of elite labs, most of which are based in the US.

The result is an enormous concentration of brainpower in institutions with growing alignment with military or intelligence applications.

For smaller states, retaining domestic talent is becoming nearly impossible. Even large ones are beginning to treat AI research as a matter of strategic depth.

Then comes model sovereignty. Foundational AI models that underpin everything from translation to targeting are becoming the digital equivalent of nuclear reactors.