Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday that the legal confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" policy marks a significant step for trade relations.

The European Commission unveiled a legislative proposal to strengthen Europe's industrial base by introducing “Made in EU” and low-carbon requirements for strategic sectors.

The Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) targets industries, including steel, cement, aluminium, automobiles and net-zero technologies, while allowing for future expansion to energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals.

Omer Bolat said on the social media platform NSosyal that recognising the existing Customs Union within the framework of the new industrial policy is a constructive decision for the continuity of investments and the competitiveness of European value chains.