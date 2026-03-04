TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes EU inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Inclusion of Türkiye in the EU's Industrial Acceleration Act marks a significant step for bilateral trade relations, said the Turkish trade minister.
Trade Minister Omer Bolat says legal confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" policy marks a significant step / AA
6 hours ago

Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday that the legal confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" policy marks a significant step for trade relations.

The European Commission unveiled a legislative proposal to strengthen Europe's industrial base by introducing “Made in EU” and low-carbon requirements for strategic sectors.

The Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) targets industries, including steel, cement, aluminium, automobiles and net-zero technologies, while allowing for future expansion to energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals.

Omer Bolat said on the social media platform NSosyal that recognising the existing Customs Union within the framework of the new industrial policy is a constructive decision for the continuity of investments and the competitiveness of European value chains.

He expressed satisfaction with the positive results of the intensive and constructive diplomacy conducted with the EU on economic and commercial issues.

The confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" criteria is an important step for commercial relations, Bolat added.

The minister emphasised that Türkiye is an inseparable and reliable part of European value chains in many critical sectors, particularly the automotive industry.

SOURCE:AA
