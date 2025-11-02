Teams from Hamas and the Red Cross will conduct two joint rounds Sunday in areas under Israeli occupation in Gaza to search for the remains of Israeli captives, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the tours will take place in the southern city of Khan Younis and the Shejaiya neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City with formal approval from Israel’s political leadership.

Under the current ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, Israel controls what is referred to as the “yellow line,” to which its army has withdrawn. This area covers about 50 percent of Gaza’s territory, stretching from southern North Gaza governorate to the outskirts of Rafah in the south, though no boundary markers are present.

KAN, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said Hamas should transfer any questionable remains to Israel for examination.

The outlet said Israel prepares to receive the remains of hostages this evening, without providing any details.

There was no comment from Hamas on the report.