WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas and Red Cross search for hostage remains in Israeli-occupied areas in Gaza: Report
Israel’s public broadcaster says Tel Aviv to receive remains of hostages this evening, without giving details.
Hamas and Red Cross search for hostage remains in Israeli-occupied areas in Gaza: Report
A Qassam Brigades fighter guards near the “yellow line” as the Hamas resistance group searches for bodies of Israeli hostages. / Reuters
November 2, 2025

Teams from Hamas and the Red Cross will conduct two joint rounds Sunday in areas under Israeli occupation in Gaza to search for the remains of Israeli captives, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the tours will take place in the southern city of Khan Younis and the Shejaiya neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City with formal approval from Israel’s political leadership.

Under the current ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, Israel controls what is referred to as the “yellow line,” to which its army has withdrawn. This area covers about 50 percent of Gaza’s territory, stretching from southern North Gaza governorate to the outskirts of Rafah in the south, though no boundary markers are present.

KAN, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said Hamas should transfer any questionable remains to Israel for examination.

The outlet said Israel prepares to receive the remains of hostages this evening, without providing any details.

There was no comment from Hamas on the report.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 19 out of 28, most of them Israelis since the ceasefire took effect. Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and injured 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas 'ready' to recover bodies of all Israeli hostages inside 'yellow line'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios