Pakistan's military said on Friday that its security forces had killed 30 terrorists involved in the October 7 ambush on a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, which killed nine soldiers and two officers.

The terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been fighting to overthrow the government and replace it with a strict Islamic-led system of governance, claimed responsibility for the attack in the Orakzai district on October 7.

"During the conduct of operation, based on credible intelligence...after intense fire exchanges, all thirty Indian-sponsored Khwarij involved in the terrorist incident have been sent to hell," the military said in a statement.

Pakistan, whose relations with India have been downgraded since the neighbours engaged in their worst conflict in decades in May, accuses New Delhi of funding and backing terrorists who carry out attacks within its borders.

India rejects the charges, terming them "baseless".