Pakistan's military said on Friday that its security forces had killed 30 terrorists involved in the October 7 ambush on a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, which killed nine soldiers and two officers.
The terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been fighting to overthrow the government and replace it with a strict Islamic-led system of governance, claimed responsibility for the attack in the Orakzai district on October 7.
"During the conduct of operation, based on credible intelligence...after intense fire exchanges, all thirty Indian-sponsored Khwarij involved in the terrorist incident have been sent to hell," the military said in a statement.
Pakistan, whose relations with India have been downgraded since the neighbours engaged in their worst conflict in decades in May, accuses New Delhi of funding and backing terrorists who carry out attacks within its borders.
India rejects the charges, terming them "baseless".
An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pakistan's statement.
Pakistan has also said that terrorists use neighbouring Afghanistan to train and plan attacks against Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies.
Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan have been strained since the interim Taliban administration seized power after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces in 2021.
The military's statement comes hours after explosions were heard in Kabul, and at a time when Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India - the first such trip to the country by a Taliban leader since taking power.
The Taliban administration, confirming one blast on Thursday, said no casualties were reported and the matter was under investigation.