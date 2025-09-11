US
2 min read
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
A series of reported threats toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country led to lockdown orders, cancelled classes, and heightened security.
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Alabama State, Hampton, Virginia State, among other universities locked down on Thursday after potential campus threats. (Photo: Hampton University) / Public domain
September 11, 2025

Several historically Black colleges and universities in the US were closed after receiving potential threats, with the FBI confirming it is investigating "hoax threat calls" to multiple institutions, ABC News reported.

The closures followed Wednesday's fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Alabama State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, Southern University in Louisiana, and Clark Atlanta University in Georgia all announced closures as a precaution.

Hampton University suspended all "non-essential" activities, including sporting events, on Thursday and Friday, according to its website.

Virginia State University announced its continued closure "out of an abundance of caution" as campus, local, state, and federal law enforcement investigated the threat's credibility.

Southern University in the US state of Louisiana closed its entire Baton Rouge campus, including the Law Center, with the community encouraged to "shelter in place until further notice."

The university canceled all campus activities and classes through the weekend.

RelatedTRT World - From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
RECOMMENDED

US Representative Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats "reprehensible attacks" and said that any threat made against HBCUs is "a threat against us all."

"These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimised, or ignored," he said. "They must be met with swift and decisive action."

Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also closed due to potential campus security threats.

The FBI said it takes "these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," while noting no information indicated credible threats.

School officials at Hampton and Alabama State confirmed to ABC that no physical incidents occurred involving students or faculty.

RelatedTRT World - US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone