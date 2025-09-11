Several historically Black colleges and universities in the US were closed after receiving potential threats, with the FBI confirming it is investigating "hoax threat calls" to multiple institutions, ABC News reported.
Alabama State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, Southern University in Louisiana, and Clark Atlanta University in Georgia all announced closures as a precaution.
Hampton University suspended all "non-essential" activities, including sporting events, on Thursday and Friday, according to its website.
Virginia State University announced its continued closure "out of an abundance of caution" as campus, local, state, and federal law enforcement investigated the threat's credibility.
Southern University in the US state of Louisiana closed its entire Baton Rouge campus, including the Law Center, with the community encouraged to "shelter in place until further notice."
The university canceled all campus activities and classes through the weekend.
US Representative Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, called the threats "reprehensible attacks" and said that any threat made against HBCUs is "a threat against us all."
"These attacks cannot be tolerated, minimised, or ignored," he said. "They must be met with swift and decisive action."
Bethune-Cookman University in Florida also closed due to potential campus security threats.
The FBI said it takes "these threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," while noting no information indicated credible threats.
School officials at Hampton and Alabama State confirmed to ABC that no physical incidents occurred involving students or faculty.