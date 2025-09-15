TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish defence chief meets Azerbaijani officials in Baku, with both sides vowing to strengthen technical, educational, and regional security cooperation, highlighting the historic bonds between the two nations.
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
The two sides also exchanged views on military, technical, and educational collaboration, as well as regional security. / Photo: AA / AA
September 15, 2025

Turkish Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Monday visited Azerbaijan and met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Kerim Veliyev and Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

According to an Azerbaijani defence ministry statement, Hasanov highlighted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are built on deep-rooted history, shared values, and mutual trust.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has strengthened thanks to the friendly ties between their leaders.

Hasanov also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s continued support for Azerbaijan and remarked that September 15 holds historical significance for his country, marking the liberation of Baku.

Bayraktaroglu, for his part, emphasised that such visits play a vital role in strengthening relations based on trust and friendship.

RECOMMENDED

His discussions with Azerbaijan’s chief of general staff covered recent reforms in the Azerbaijani armed forces and ways to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on military, technical, and educational collaboration, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy