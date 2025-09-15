Turkish Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Monday visited Azerbaijan and met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Kerim Veliyev and Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

According to an Azerbaijani defence ministry statement, Hasanov highlighted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are built on deep-rooted history, shared values, and mutual trust.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has strengthened thanks to the friendly ties between their leaders.

Hasanov also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s continued support for Azerbaijan and remarked that September 15 holds historical significance for his country, marking the liberation of Baku.

Bayraktaroglu, for his part, emphasised that such visits play a vital role in strengthening relations based on trust and friendship.