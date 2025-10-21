Indonesia has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to repatriate two British nationals, including a seriously ill elderly woman who has spent more than a decade on death row for drug trafficking, officials said on Tuesday.

Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra confirmed he signed the transfer deal with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, allowing Lindsay Sandiford, 68, and Shahab Shahabadi, 35, to return to the UK in the coming weeks once technical arrangements are finalised.

“We agreed to grant the transfers of the prisoners to the UK. The agreement has been signed,” Yusril said at a news conference in Jakarta.

Both prisoners, he added, are suffering from severe health issues. Sandiford, examined by both Indonesian and British doctors, is “seriously ill,” while Shahabadi is reportedly battling multiple physical and mental health conditions.

Sandiford’s case: A decade on death row