ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Indonesia to repatriate elderly British woman on death row after decade-long detention
Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra confirms signing the transfer deal with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, allowing Lindsay Sandiford, 68, and Shahab Shahabadi, 35, to return to the UK in the coming weeks.
Indonesia to repatriate elderly British woman on death row after decade-long detention
Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra confirmed he signed the transfer deal with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. / AP
October 21, 2025

Indonesia has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to repatriate two British nationals, including a seriously ill elderly woman who has spent more than a decade on death row for drug trafficking, officials said on Tuesday.

Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra confirmed he signed the transfer deal with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, allowing Lindsay Sandiford, 68, and Shahab Shahabadi, 35, to return to the UK in the coming weeks once technical arrangements are finalised.

“We agreed to grant the transfers of the prisoners to the UK. The agreement has been signed,” Yusril said at a news conference in Jakarta.

Both prisoners, he added, are suffering from severe health issues. Sandiford, examined by both Indonesian and British doctors, is “seriously ill,” while Shahabadi is reportedly battling multiple physical and mental health conditions.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia’s Prabowo condemns deadly protests over lawmaker perks

Sandiford’s case: A decade on death row

RECOMMENDED

Sandiford, originally from Redcar in northeast England, was sentenced to death in 2013 after customs officers in Bali found cocaine worth $2.14 million hidden in her suitcase upon arrival from Thailand the previous year.

She admitted the offence but claimed she acted under duress after a drug syndicate threatened to kill her son. Her appeals were rejected in 2013, and she has remained on death row in Bali’s overcrowded Kerobokan Prison since then.

Her case drew widespread attention in the UK, where tabloids published her letters describing her fear of execution. “My execution is imminent, and I know I might die at any time now,” she wrote in 2015.

Indonesia’s gradual shift on death penalty

Indonesia enforces some of the world’s strictest drug laws, with more than 90 foreigners currently on death row, all on narcotics charges.
Yet under President Prabowo Subianto, Jakarta has begun repatriating several high-profile prisoners instead of executing them.

In the past year alone, Indonesia released Filipina Mary Jane Veloso, who spent 15 years on death row, and French national Serge Atlaoui, who returned home in February after 18 years behind bars.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage