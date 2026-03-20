The Trump administration is weighing plans to occupy or blockade Iran’s Kharg Island as part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

This comes as the White House seeks ways to loosen Iran’s grip on one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Trump has reportedly concluded that he cannot bring the conflict to an end on his preferred terms unless Iran’s ability to disrupt traffic through the strait is reduced.

In the meantime, global energy prices have continued to climb.

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US troops on target

Kharg Island, located about 15 miles off Iran’s coast, is a key hub for the country’s oil industry and handles roughly 90 percent of its crude oil exports.

Any US operation on the island could put US troops “more directly in the line of fire,” the report said.

According to one source, such a move would likely come only after the US military further weakens Iran’s capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz.

“We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations,” the source said.

Planning for such a scenario would also require additional US troops in the region.

Three Marine units are already en route, and the White House and Pentagon are considering deploying even more forces, according to a US official.

A senior administration official said Trump’s priority remains restoring access through the strait.