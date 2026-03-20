WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Trump mulls seizing Kharg Island to break Iran’s hold on Hormuz: report
White House discusses possible Kharg Island mission to weaken Iran and secure tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump mulls seizing Kharg Island to break Iran’s hold on Hormuz: report
The Trump administration is weighing a Kharg Island operation to open Hormuz. [File photo] / Reuters
March 20, 2026

The Trump administration is weighing plans to occupy or blockade Iran’s Kharg Island as part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

This comes as the White House seeks ways to loosen Iran’s grip on one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Trump has reportedly concluded that he cannot bring the conflict to an end on his preferred terms unless Iran’s ability to disrupt traffic through the strait is reduced.

In the meantime, global energy prices have continued to climb.

RelatedTRT World - Iran considers tolls on ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

US troops on target

Kharg Island, located about 15 miles off Iran’s coast, is a key hub for the country’s oil industry and handles roughly 90 percent of its crude oil exports.

Any US operation on the island could put US troops “more directly in the line of fire,” the report said.

According to one source, such a move would likely come only after the US military further weakens Iran’s capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz.

“We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations,” the source said.

Planning for such a scenario would also require additional US troops in the region.

Three Marine units are already en route, and the White House and Pentagon are considering deploying even more forces, according to a US official.

A senior administration official said Trump’s priority remains restoring access through the strait.

RECOMMENDED

“He wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made,” the official told Axios.

"We've always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump. I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics, but the president is going to do what's right," a second senior official underscored, stressing that no decision had been reached.

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz 'open' to most, closed only to 'enemies’: Iran allows limited oil transit amid war

Oil production ‘is not under US control’

Senator Tom Cotton argued that any move by Iran to shut the Strait of Hormuz would signal weakness rather than strength, saying Trump had extensive contingency options prepared for such a scenario.

Still, questions remain about whether targeting Kharg Island would achieve Washington’s broader objectives.

Although the island is central to Iran’s oil export network, some officials and analysts caution that seizing it may not necessarily force Tehran to accept peace on Trump’s terms.

Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery told Axios that an operation of that kind could place US troops in significant danger without offering a clear strategic payoff.

“If we seize Kharg Island, they're going to turn off the spigot on the other end. It's not like we control their oil production,” he said.

Montgomery said a less risky path appeared more plausible.

In his view, after roughly two more weeks of strikes aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities, the US would be more likely to deploy destroyers and aircraft into the strait to protect tanker traffic, making a ground assault unnecessary.

RelatedTRT World - Nearly 90 vessels transit Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to export oil despite war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Former FBI director Robert Mueller dies aged 81
Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
Türkiye slams Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank, warns of threat to two-state solution
Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
Cuba rejects US fuel request for embassy in Havana, exposes contradictions of Washington’s oil ban
Illegal Israeli settlers boast of attacks against Palestinians in WhatsApp group
US confirms troops on ground in Nigeria in renewed push against militants
President Erdogan shares hope Nowruz brings peace across Middle East
'Celebration turned into grief': Kashmir's historic Jama Masjid shut for Eid prayers again
Russian drone strike leaves Ukraine's Chernihiv fully without power
Japanese tech investor SoftBank to build $33B power plant for AI data centres in US
Bangladesh seeks $2 billion in loans to tackle energy security amid Middle East war
Multiple casualties as massive fire engulfs South Korean car plant
Israel is using torture as 'collective vengeance' against Palestinians, UN expert says
US considers special operation to secure Iran’s uranium: report